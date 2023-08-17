Who is Spencer Moen? Watertown Man Charged With Murder in West Fargo

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you a North Dakota man has been arrested after killing his wife. The man has been identified as Spencer Moen. Since the news has come on the internet it went viral on the social media platfroms. This news has been making headlines on the internet as this news left many questions in people’s minds. Now multiple people have been searching the news on the internet as they are very curious to knwo about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned Spencer Moen has been arrested and charged with murder in link with his wife’s death after he reportedly informed the police that after an argument with her, she “faces Planeted’ on the stairs. It is not clear if Spencer Moen has admitted guilt or integrity to those charges. Now the man has been being held at the Cass County Jail and faces accusations of murder and donating to the deprivation or neglect of a minor. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who is Spencer Moen?

On the basis of the North Dakota District Court records, the 31-year-old man was suspended and indicted on Monday, 14 August 2023 and will come back to court for a prior hearing in late September. Reportedly, to the Grand Forks Herald, Moen reportedly told the answering authorities that his wife Sonja, had selected to sleep in the bathtub and had never woken up when he had called the police early in the morning. Police said that Sonja was pronounced dead at the scene. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, police said that Moen asserted in the police interview that after his wife had picked him up after dark at a nearby golf course the night before they had argued while drunk. Police stated that Moen's right hand had visible bruises, while the left side of Sonja's face forehead and both eyes were buried and swollen shut. Moen was detained in 2019 on suspicion of felony assault.