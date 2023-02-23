Who Is Sydnee Claire Stokes? 12-year-old girl Dies After Being Hit by SUV CCTV Footage

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that a 12 years old girl has passed away recently. As per the report, the 12 years old girl has been identified as Sydnee Claire Stokes. She died after being struck by a vehicle. Recently this news has come on the internet and this news spread on social media platforms. Lots of people are very saddened and shocked by her sudden death and this tragic accident left many questions in people’s minds. Now many people are very curious to know about Sydnee Claire Stokes and what happened to her. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

As we already mentioned that a 12-year-old girl was identified as Sydnee Claire Stokes. She lost her life after being struck by a vehicle and this shocking and tragic incident happened in Mississippi this week. On the basis of the police record, the girl was hit by an SUV near a mailbox on Tuesday evening 21 February 2023 in the Louisville area. Since the news has come on the internet uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that she would lose her life like this at a small age. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Who Is Sydnee Claire Stokes?

After the accident hit by a vehicle Sydnee Claire Stokes has been taken to the Winston County Medical Center for treatment but she could not revive and was pronounced dead due to wounds. His dad Jay Stokes said to everyone to hug their kids often and tell them they love them every chance they get. He also said You are dancing in heaven tonight, I’m so envious. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Since 12 years old girl’s passing news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by her unexpected death as no one had imagined that she will leave her life like this. It is very pain and heartbreaking news for his family as they lost their beloved person of the family. As per the report, still, officers did not release any further immediate information. Many people expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid a tribute to Sydnee Claire Stokes. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.