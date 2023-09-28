Who is Tamia Taylor? Body Found in Mississippi River Identified as Tamia Taylor

On the Mississippi River, a body was discovered near where 21-year-old Tamia Taylor disappeared after a birthday party cruise on a riverboat. Tamia Taylor went missing after a party boat cruise on September 9 on a riverboat in Memphis. She was last seen drinking with other partygoers, many of whom were from overseas. Let’s continue to read the entire article. So, you can know more about this incident.

The body was found over two weeks after Tamia Taylor went missing in Arkansas. The body was found on the Mississippi River’s Arkansas side. Authorities have not released any other information about the body as they await the results of the medical examiner’s office’s examination. The Dock Ellis Foundation (DEF), a national non-profit that helps locate missing women, said in a statement that Tamia’s family is hoping for the worst. “They still believe she could be alive somewhere,” the foundation said. “They are asking the community to stand with them during this difficult time.” Swipe down to learn about how this incident occurred and what caused the incident to happen.

Who is Tamia Taylor?

Tamia’s family’s nightmare began when she didn’t come home after the night’s festivities at the Memphis Riverboat midnight Booze Cruise. The company claims that there’s no proof that she fell overboard as she was on the boat at the time of the boat’s docking in Memphis. According to a video taken shortly after midnight on the boat, Tamia appears to be having a good time before the boat pulled into its docking station. “The video shows her having a good time,” Debra said. “The boat pulled into the dock in Memphis at about 1:30 in the morning,” Debra said she received a call a few hours later saying she was missing. In a state of panic, Debra called the police at about 5:00 in the morning, according to the Dock Ellis Foundation.

The Dock Ellis Foundation CEO, Jasmine Ellis, said that there’s no way to know for sure until the body is identified. The family and the community are still holding their breath, praying for the best. Neither the Memphis police nor the sheriff’s office have said anything yet. The family and community are still in shock, hoping for some kind of miracle. The community’s support and faith is really important right now. We’ll keep you updated as the investigation goes on and more details come in. We want to respect the family’s privacy and let them find their way to cope. Stick with our website to get the latest news updates.