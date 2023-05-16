Who Is Tamica Lee? Tamica Lee leaving WWL-TV for WGNO’s ‘News With a Twist’

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about him and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about him. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

Tamica Lee is an American television anchor, best known for her work as co-host of Good Morning New Orleans on local ABC affiliate WGNO. In addition, she got her first big break in local news when she began working as a morning show traffic anchor for CBS affiliate WWL-TV. In 2017, Lee moved to WGNO to co-host News with a Twist alongside LeBron “LBJ” Joseph, Susan Roggen and Kurt Sprang. After that, Lee began co-hosting with anchor Sefenek Henoch and Good Morning New Orleans with departing meteorologist Brooke Lazar, and people are eager to know about his future plans. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Who Is Tamica Lee?

Tamica Lee is leaving WGNO Good Morning New Orleans, and people are asking where she is going now. Her departure from the station was announced on May 11, 2023, but Tamica has not shared anything about her next move. So, it can’t be said where Tamica will be working now. However, Lee may surely give some updates about her new venture in the future as her well-wishers have been asking many questions about it. Tamica Lee shared a photo of herself as she is leaving WGNO Good Morning New Orleans after a decade. Furthermore, Tamica spent a decade in local News and a brief foray into reality TV. Her work was loved by many people. Tamica’s last day on the station was on the morning of May 11.

Tamica Lee is a married lady who lives happily with her beloved husband, Barry Smith. The duo have been married since tying the knot on November 30, 2007. Furthermore, the married couple did a vow renewal to celebrate their eleven years of a wedding in August 2019 and chose Destin, Florida, for their perfect celebration. Tamica Lee is married to her husband Barry Smith, with whom she has been together since 2007. During the special moment, Lee wore the same white gown that she wore at her wedding. Barry and Tamica are the proud parents of two kids named Hunter and Rani. Tamica is a family person who loves spending most of her spare time with her close ones.