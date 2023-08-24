Who is Tammarre Lawrence? Woman Who Shot and Killed Her APD officer Husband

There is a shocking piece of news is coming out related to a shooting incident in which a woman was shot and killed. Now, many questions have been raised such as Who is Tammarre Lawrence, why was she shot and killed her husband, and more. It is shared that Tammarre shot and killed her husband and she is the wife of the deceased veteran Atlanta Police Department officer. Lots of questions are also raised related to this incident and it attracts the interest of many people. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of information related to this incident.

According to the exclusive news and sources, the wife of the deceased veteran Atlanta Police Department officer named Stanley Lawrence will now serve a life sentence in prison for shot and killing her husband. Police and authorities shared that the wife of the officer shot and killed her husband on 19 February 2020 at thier home. The Riverdale police began an investigation after the incident and shared some reports publicly. Police stated that this shooting incident happened when the couple was sitting on the couch in thier living room. Scroll down and continue your reading to learn more about this incident.

Who is Tammarre Lawrence?

This shooting incident took place at the residence of the couple located on Oak Valley Drive, Atlanta. Police shared that the wife of the deceased officer admitted to shooting and killing her husband over the phone to a relative and it is a part of the evidence produced by the prosecution. Before this shooting incident, the couple had just been married for around a year. Tammare is a 49 years old woman and her husband was killed at the age of 58 years old. Her husband was an Atlanta Police Officer. Keep reading this page and learn more about this shooting incident.

It is also shared that his wife was audibly upset as she requested an ambulance on a 911 call and called the authorities. Police immediately reached the incident place and saw the wife and mother appear on their knees sobbing. Initially, his wife declined to help the investigators and refused to tell investigators what happened when they asked her about it. Later, the investigation was continued by the authorities, and this investigation recently shared that the wife of the officer was sentenced to prison. We have shared all the available details related to this incident.