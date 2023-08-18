Who is Tammy Garceau? Florida Woman Arrested After 3 Dogs Die in Hot Car

Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platfroms that one lady has been arrested by the police after she left her three dogs to die inside a motorcar in the extreme Sunshine State heat. A woman has been identified as 54-year-old Tammy Garceau. Since the news has come on the internet it spread on social networking sites and many people are shocked. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Tammy Garceau is from Florida and was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. Reportedly, she took two of her dogs remains at a canal where an alligator likely ate them. As per the report, on Saturday, 12 August 2023 Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officers were called to a house in Lake Worth after Garceau alleged the three dogs she had been watching for a friend were stolen. Currently, this news has been trending on social media platfroms. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who is Tammy Garceau?

Tammy Garceau has been facing three charges each of animal brutality, illegal abandonment/containment of an animal and unlawful disposal of a dead animal. She was taken to jail where she was released Sunday on a $9,000 bond, records show. But, her silly story almost fell instantly apart. The affidavit stated that a neighbour across the street saw the three dogs in a car for an illustrative period on 18 August 2023. It counted that the neighbour saw Garceau take the dogs out of the motorcar and hose them down to try to cool them off. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the article.

As far as we know, the officers collected the video of the tragic incident that the neighbour recorded. The lady admitted she left the dogs inside the car deliberately when encountered with this information as she was against starting them into her house. Officers noted that the temperature outside was as high as 92 degrees that day and it would have been more burning inside the car irrespective of the fact if the air movement was on or off. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.