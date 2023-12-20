Who Is Tanaia Wilkinson & Michael Fischella? Two People Found Dead off of Massachusetts Highway

Good day, Today a news has come stating a tragedy in Millis, MA: Tanaia Wilkinson and Michael Fischella Discovered Deceased in Apparent Murder or Suicide. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A somber event has rattled the Millis, Massachusetts community. In a secluded area off Route 115, two individuals were discovered lifeless next to their vehicle on a Sunday morning. The deceased have been identified as Tanaia Wilkinson and Michael Fischella. The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office has verified the identities of the deceased as Tanaia Wilkinson, 25, and Michael Fischella, 32. They both resided at 67 Curve St., Millis, although specifics about their relationship were not disclosed. A municipal worker operating on a secluded dirt road off Route 115 made the discovery around 9 a.m., prompting the prompt notification of authorities.

Upon reaching the location, authorities were confronted with a distressing scene. A firearm was discovered beneath Fischella’s body, and it appeared that both Wilkinson and Fischella had succumbed to gunshot wounds. This has prompted investigators to explore the possibility of a murder-suicide. Notably, the District Attorney’s office disclosed that neither Wilkinson nor Fischella were originally from Massachusetts and had recently relocated to Millis. Millis police swiftly responded to the location, securing the crime scene and alerting the Massachusetts State Police homicide unit assigned to District Attorney Morrissey’s office.

State Police Crime Scene Services, inclusive of ballistics specialists and chemists from the crime lab, were dispatched to process the scene and collect evidence. A firearm was discovered beneath the man’s body, as mentioned by Morrissey. “We are still in the early stages of this investigation, and there is much work to be done. However, at this point, we do not have indications of the involvement of a third party,” Morrissey stated. “The Medical Examiner might provide details on the cause and manner of death in the next 24 to 48 hours.” Morrissey emphasized that the investigation into their deaths is ongoing.



Originally from outside Massachusetts, the pair had recently taken up residence at 67 Curve Street in Millis, according to the police. The details surrounding their move, their connection, and the reasons behind their relocation are expected to play crucial roles in the ongoing investigation. As the investigation remains underway, District Attorney Michael Morrissey affirmed that there is no indication of external involvement in the deaths. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office is anticipated to ascertain the precise cause and manner of Tanaia Wilkinson’s and Michael Fischella’s deaths within the next 48 hours. In summary, the sorrowful passing of Tanaia Wilkinson and Michael Fischella has profoundly impacted the Millis community. As the inquiry progresses, the community awaits answers with bated breath, collectively grieving the loss of two of its residents.