Who Is Tazarie Butler? 20 year-old Rising Singer Killed in Lumberton, Robeson County Shooting

Recently the news has come on the internet that 20 years old man was shot and killed in the shooting incident. This tragic incident happened in Robeson County. The 20 years old man was identified as Tazarie Butler. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on the social media platforms. Lots of people are very saddened by this news and this news left many questions in people’s minds. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office said that a shooting incident took place in Robeson County on Tuesday night, 27 June 2023. Police have confirmed Tazarie Butler's death. Currently, the investigation of the incident is ongoing. It is very shocking news for Tazarie Butler's family as they lost their beloved person. No one thought that he would lose his life like this.

Who Is Tazarie Butler?

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins reports that they got a call for help from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Homicide and Crime Scene detectives just after 9 pm the 100 block o Beam Road, west of Lumberton. Officers found 20 years old Tazarie Butler who was shot and killed when they reached. Tazarie was a young singer who was fondly known as Little Jbo by his friends and family. On May 20th, He took part in a Youth Mentoring Event where he displayed his talent while also more importantly, providing youth with advice on how to succeed. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division researchers have been looking into the case and have made a list of possible witnesses. As we already mentioned the investigation of the incident is ongoing. Persons of interest in the investigation have been named by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division. Police have not made any arrests in link with the crime.