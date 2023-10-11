Who Is The Daughters of Yaki Kadafi, Nyasia and Valencia? Family Wiki-Bio Images

Yaki Kadafi’s name has been rapidly circulating over the internet for the last few days and many are hitting search engine platforms to know more about his daughters. His daughters including Nyasia and Valencia are also getting attention with his name on the internet. His daughter chose to live thier life in a way of privateness, away from the incessant scrutiny of the public. Many are hitting the search engine to know more about his daughter’s personal life and it is creating a great buzz on the internet. We made an article and shared every single piece of information about his daughters and also talked about himself.

Yafeu Akiyele Fula is his complete name but he is mostly known as Young Hollywood, Felony, Killa Kadafi, The Prince, and Yaki Kadafi (his stage name). He was born on 9 October 1977 in New York City, United States and his life extended to 10 November 1996. He was mostly known as an American rapper who had a large number of fans around the world. He was also the founder and member of the hip-hop group Outlawz. He died at the age of 19 years on 10 November 1996 after being shot once in the head. Keep continuing your reading to know more about his daughters.

Who Is The Daughters of Yaki Kadafi?

Nyasia has managed to take care of her privacy and there are only a little information has been shared about her. However, her elder sister, Valencia celebrated her birthday through an Instagram submission on the “yakikadafiprince” account in April 2021. The family tree of Yaqi Kadafi, born Yafeu Akiyele Fula, bears witness to the rich tapestry of his heritage and the deep influence of his parents. Yafeu means”bold” in the Fante language of Ghana illustrates the delight of his mother and father, Yaasmyn Fula and Sekou Odinga. Yaki made his name in the world of hip-hop.

If we talk about his daughters then above we have clear that Nyasia kept most of his personal life private and there is no information about herself. Valencia is Yaki's daughter and she has been hidden from the public eye, a quick glimpse into his world was supplied in April 2021. Lastly, her name surfaced on the internet when she attended a birthday celebration Submittedly, she appeared on the Instagram account "yakikadafiprince". The submission wished her a contented birthday and shared photos of Valencia. Both of his daughters kept their personal life private and there is no details have been shared.