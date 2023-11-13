Who is The Founder of Buzze App? Valley Startup Aims to Become the ‘Airbnb’ of EV Charging

Aaron Lieberman is a well-known American personality who served as an Arizona State Representative from 2019 to 2021. He is a politician. Recently, there has been a surge in online searches for the founder of the Buzze app. This question has become a popular topic of discussion on the internet. This article aims to help you learn more about the founder of the Buzze app. The former Arizona State Representative Aaron Lieberman made announced that the Arizona company became ‘Airbnb’ for charging electric cars’. If you are interested to know this news in detail go through the page and read the full article. Let’s delve into this in detail.

Aaron Lieberman is the founder and CEO of Buzze. He has recently announced the launch of a pioneering mobile application aimed at electric vehicle drivers. The app Buzze mainly works on electric vehicle charging technology. The app aims to save money for electric vehicle owners when charging.

Who is The Founder of Buzze App?

According to a report by Aaron Lieberman, it will cost approximately $60 per month to charge an electric vehicle. This statement was shared by energy.gov. However, people have reacted and said that the cost of charging public chargers is even higher.

The Buzze app aims to become the "Airbnb" for electric vehicle charging. Users can select level two charging systems from a map of nearby hosts, such as Tyler Williams. The app will be released on November 8, 2023. The Buzze app facilitates EV charging and can search nearby level 2 charging points.