Who is the killer behind the Gilgo Beach Murders? NBC ‘Dateline’ to investigate serial killings of multiple women

The New York community is searching for the serial killer who was responsible for killing many women. Gilo Beach is becoming the main important topic on the internet for discussion. In this report, we are going to talk about Rex Heuermann. The Gilgo Beach serial killings were a series of killings area that was active from 1996 to 2011. The NBC “Dateline” to investigate serial killings of several women. The man Rex Heuermann is the main suspect in this crime. There are many important details about this case which we will try to reveal in the next section.

Gilgo Beach is described as the most feared and horrific place in which many died. Most victims were women. In this crime, Rex Heuermann was found guilty of killing many women. The most deceased were identified as s*x workers. After the disappearance of Shannan Gilbert, the police started an investigation in which they found the remains of the victims. The remains were discovered from 2010 to 2011. Currently, Gilgo Beach is gaining significant attention from viewers. In this crime, Rex Heuermann is the main suspect. The relief details are coming that Rex Heuermann was arrested in July 2023. He was caught in Midtown Manhattan. Swipe up the page.

Who is the killer behind the Gilgo Beach Murders?

The man Rex Heuermann is found guilty of killing Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, and Amber Costello. Rex Heuermann was arrested for killing four women. The incident happened at the Beach. NBC’s true crime show will work on this case and search the entire information about the crime. The show will be telecast on Friday at 9 pm ET. A simple search turned into a massive discovery by a sniffer dog and agents. The remains of the victims were found in which mostly were described as women. The women went missing before their brutal death. This discovery caused a huge controversy. Keep reading.

Further, the victims were s*x workers. There were almost 11 dead bodies remain were discovered in Gilgo Beach. This place is located on the South Shore of Long Island, New York. The recent bodies identified whose names are Melissa Barthelemy who was 29 years old, Maureen Brainard-Barnes who was 25 years old, Megan Waterman who was 22 years old, and Amber Costello was 27 years old. After 13 years of investigation, the 59-year-old man whose name is identified as Rex Heuermann was arrested in July 2023. He is the main suspect in Maureen’s remains case. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.