Who is The Viral Chargers Fan? Chargers’ Super Fan Admits She’s Also a Vikings Fan

A girl's name is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention from the viewers. In this article, we are going to talk about Merianne Do. People are coming on the internet and searching who is The Viral Chargers Fan, Merinanne Do. Currently, this name is highlighted on social media headlines. People want to know about the viral. A few days ago, the viral girl Merrianne Do was captured during a football game. She is a die-heart fan of football. There are many people saying that she is more than a football fan.

According to the sources, a girl whose name is identified as Merianne Do is a football fan who has gone viral on the web. Continuously, her name circulating online and people are very excited to know about her and her personal life. As per the sources, it is saying that she is a genuine fan with season tickets. She felt every emotion when the Los Angeles Chargers lost to the Dallas Cowboys. She is also a fan of the Night Football. Swipe up the page to know more.

Who is The Viral Chargers Fan?

The viral girl Merianne Do was captured in the camera on Monday Night Football in the panning situation. After watching her reaction many people are saying that she is an actor. Her reaction looks totally different in the Night Football game. After gone her name viral, gained immense popularity overnight. The online users have raised questions about her sincerity. Many people are saying that she is not real. In this case, the Angeles Chargers Confirm Merianne Do’s reality. The Angeles Chargers confirm that the girl Merianne Do who is going viral due to her paining reaction, is very real.

She came with her husband Tuan Pham and got the Chargers tickets. Her love for the team is totally real. She feels every moment whenever the team goes down. Merianne Do, the Chargers fan who gained popularity over the night after the football match. The game was between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers. The viral girl Merriane Do is a fan of the Los Angeles Chargers. On this statement, Tom Pelissero also reacted on Twitter/ X. As we earlier mentioned that Merianne Do is an NFL fan. She has gone viral due to her reaction during the game.