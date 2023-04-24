Who Is Thomas Newsome? Serving UK Armed Forces Member Charges Explained!

Here we are sharing a piece of big news with you a serving in the British armed forces man was charged by counter-terrorism police with offenses under the Official Secrets Act. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on several social media platforms. This news left many questions in people’s minds. Now this news gaining huge attention from the people as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

According to the report, the man was identified as Thomas Newsome who is 36 years old. The man was charged on Friday with crimes contrary to sections 2 and 8 of the Official Secrets Act 1989, Scotland Yard said. He was remanded in custody and is due to emerge at Westminster magistrates court on Saturday, 22 April 2023. The Crown Prosecution Service reports that on Monday, without legal power, Newsome “created a dangerous exposure of information connecting to the defense” that was in his possession “by virtue of his position”. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Who Is Thomas Newsome?

On Tuesday, the CPS alleges, he “had in his possession or under his control, by the integrity of his position as such, documents which he failed to take such care of as to prevent the unauthorized exposure of those records of those documents as an individual in his place may reasonably be anticipated to take”. As per the Metropolitan police, Newsome has been originally arrested on Tuesday and jailed under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

A warrant of further imprisonment was got on Thursday, permitting police to jail him until Saturday. A Ministry of Defence representative stated: “We can confirm the detention of a serving member of the armed forces. Currently, this investigation of the incident is ongoing. Since the news has come of the incident this news gained huge attention from the people as they are very curious to know about the whole information of the incident. Here we have shared all the information which we had if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.