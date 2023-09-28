Who Is Tiffany Carr? Ex-CEO of Florida Domestic Abuse Charity Faces Felony Charges

A name is going viral on the internet and catching much attention from the viewers. In this article, we are going to talk about Tiffany Carr. Tiffany Carr’s name is circulating over the internet and has caused a huge controversy. People are very eager to know about Tiffany Carr. Netizens hit the search engine regarding Tiffany Carr. According to the sources, rumors are coming that the ex-CEO of a Florida domestic abuse charity faces felony charges for embezzling $3.4M. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case. Come let’s find out What happened? Let’s discuss this in detail.

As per the sources, the Florida woman Tiffany Carr is stuck in legal charges. On September 25, she turned herself in at Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina. Recently the news is going viral over the internet and with that entire world gets to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. If you don’t know who Tiffany Carr so let us inform you that she is the former CEO of a federally recognized domestic abuse charity.

Who Is Tiffany Carr?

Further, this charity is located in Port St. Joe, Florida. Tiffany Carr is a 54-year-old former CEO. The arrest warrant is released against Tiffany Carr. On Monday, she was presented at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. This County Sheriff is located in North Carolina. After the investigation, it was discovered that she had caused embezzlement of more than $3.4 million planned for nursing domestic violence sufferers. Tiffany Carr is recognized as the head of the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Tiffany Carr has been charged with domestic violence and fraud. Scroll down the page to know more in detail.

Currently, Tiffany Carr is facing three different criminal charges in connection with the fraud. As per the sources, the former CEO of the Florida Coalition Domestic Violence Tiffany Carr who is 54 years old arrested on Monday. The arrest warrant was released on September 20 against Tiffany Carr. Moreover, there is no one charge for each organized scheme to defraud, fraud theft, and official misconduct. Not only this in this case Patricia Duarte has also been charged with one count. Patricia Duarte is the organization's Chief Financial Officer. There are many additional charges have been found against Tiffany Carr and Patricia Duarte.