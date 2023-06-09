Who is Tom Cruise’s First Wife? Actress Wished Him and Katie Holmes ‘The Best’ After Split

Mimi Rogers, the first wife of Tom Cruise is now getting a lot of attention on the internet and social media pages in recent and nowadays. Tom is an American actor and producer. He is one of the highest-paid actors in the world and carries so fans and followers around the world. Now, there is a question arriving who is the first wife of this actor? Many of his fans and people are curious to know more about him, his first wife, and his personal life, so here we shared every single piece of information related to him

The actor had married three times in his life and now his first wife, Mimi Rogers is gathering so much attention. Many social media users are hitting the search engine to know more about himself and his first wife. It is shared that the couple gets tied the knot in 1987 and parted in 1990. The actor was again got married to Nicole Kidman in 1990 and they again parted in 2001. Later, the actor again got married to Katie Holmes but the couple gets parted in 2012 and now there is no information coming out about the actor’s current relationship. Continue reading this article to know more information about the actor’s first wife.

Who is Tom Cruise’s First Wife?

Miriam Rogers is her complete name but she is mostly known as Mimi Rogers around the world. She was born on 27 January 1956 in Coral Gables, Florida, United States and she become popular as an American actress. She played the best role in some films including Gung Ho (1986), Someone to Watch Over Me (1987), Desperate Hours (1990), and Full Body Massage (1995). She generated a large number of fans around the world in a short time period and she also carries many fans on her social media pages.

As per the reports, the couple got married on 9 May 1987. However, the couple got parted by the end of 1989 and thier divorce was finalized in 1990. She is also married thrice and the mother of two children. Firstly, she got married to Jim Rogers in 1967 and the couple divorced in 1980. Secondly, she got married to Tom Cruise in 1987 and parted in 1990 and later, she got married to Chris Ciaffa in 2003 and currently continuing her life with her third husband. She is getting attention on the internet after being spotted with her third husband Chris Ciaffa.