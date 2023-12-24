CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Who Is Tommie Lee? Influencer Tommie Lee Assaults Jewish Man at LAX Airport

by Bhawna Yadav

For the last few days, Tommie Lee has been getting a lot of attention and it is emerging that she harasses a Jewish man on an Uber shuttle. She faced huge backlash these past few days after it emerged that she assaulted a man and many social media users are still sharing their reactions. There is a video also shared that featured her and this video is rapidly circulating in the trends of various social media pages. In this article, we are going to share all the details about this controversy and also on some other topics related to this topic, so read completely.

Who Is Tommie Lee

Reportedly, Tommie used a homophobic slur against the Jewish man before he began recording the incident and turned violent when the man took out his phone to record the incident. Presently, she is being criticized for harassing a Jewish man on an Uber shuttle. There is a 12-second video also shared that shows this incident and it went viral in a short time. Many social media users are reaching online platforms to watch this viral video. Tommie’s name is making headlines in the news after getting into a verbal spat with a Jewish man. Still, the details are left to share, so keep reading.

Who Is Tommie Lee?

According to the reports, she was recently featured on camera violently and verbally threatening a Jewish man on an LAX Uber shuttle, and this incident comes four months after her arrest in Miami when officers responding to a claim of verbal abuse discovered cocaine on her. In this viral video, she was reportedly seen using a homophobic slur against the Jewish boy before she began recording the encounter and she is abusing him too. Swipe up this page and continue your reading.

If we talk about herself, she was born on 19 June 1984, and her birth name is Atasha Jefferson. She is also known as Latisha Jefferson but she is mostly known by her stage name ‘Tommie Lee’. She is an American reality star and has many fans around the world. Furthermore, she was arrested on charges including child cruelty, aggravated assault, and aggravated stalking charges. Her name is currently getting attention because she engaged in a verbal altercation with a Jewish man on the LAX Uber shuttle. It is not often that a woman attacks a man and even when it does happen there is not much fuss over it, but when a man attacks a woman it always becomes a topic of attention or discussion. An investigation is ongoing by the deputies and we will update you soon.

