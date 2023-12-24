Who Is Tommie Lee? Influencer Tommie Lee Assaults Jewish Man at LAX Airport

For the last few days, Tommie Lee has been getting a lot of attention and it is emerging that she harasses a Jewish man on an Uber shuttle. She faced huge backlash these past few days after it emerged that she assaulted a man and many social media users are still sharing their reactions. There is a video also shared that featured her and this video is rapidly circulating in the trends of various social media pages. In this article, we are going to share all the details about this controversy and also on some other topics related to this topic, so read completely.

Reportedly, Tommie used a homophobic slur against the Jewish man before he began recording the incident and turned violent when the man took out his phone to record the incident. Presently, she is being criticized for harassing a Jewish man on an Uber shuttle. There is a 12-second video also shared that shows this incident and it went viral in a short time. Many social media users are reaching online platforms to watch this viral video. Tommie's name is making headlines in the news after getting into a verbal spat with a Jewish man.

Who Is Tommie Lee?

If we talk about herself, she was born on 19 June 1984, and her birth name is Atasha Jefferson. She is also known as Latisha Jefferson but she is mostly known by her stage name 'Tommie Lee'. She is an American reality star and has many fans around the world. Furthermore, she was arrested on charges including child cruelty, aggravated assault, and aggravated stalking charges. Her name is currently getting attention because she engaged in a verbal altercation with a Jewish man on the LAX Uber shuttle. It is not often that a woman attacks a man and even when it does happen there is not much fuss over it, but when a man attacks a woman it always becomes a topic of attention or discussion. An investigation is ongoing by the deputies and we will update you soon.