Who is Tosin Ojutalayo? UK Based Nigerian Man & Andrew Odong Have Tied The Knot

Here we are sharing a piece of news with you that a UK-based gay Nigerian man, Tosin Ojutalayo, and his lover got married in France. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony and the wedding took place at Castle Bay in Hyères, France. Recently this news has come on the internet it circulated on social media platforms and this news is making headlines on the web. Now lots of people are very curious to know about viral weddings. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, a Nigerian guy named Tosin Ojutalayo lives in the UK. He got married to his partner Andrew Odong in Hyères, France’s Castle Bay. Tosin posted photos from their marriage on his Twitter profile and described how they met ten years ago. On 23 May 2023, Tosin posted photos from their wedding and explained how they originally linked on Twitter. He disclosed that their love story began ten years ago when Andrew snuck into his DM while he was dating somebody. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Who is Tosin Ojutalayo?

Tosin takes great satisfaction in being a loyal partner and asserted he quickly rejected the advances. But destiny had other ideas. Two months later, they suddenly ran into each other at a dinner gathering, reigniting their romance. He shared on the platform, sharing their unique love tale, “He sneaked into my DMs while I was in a relationship, and of course, I shut it down because #YorubaMenDontCheat. Two months later, I arrived at a dinner party and he was present. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, On 23 May 2023, Tosin declared that they were now wed on his Twitter account. The news of Tosin Ojutalayo and Andrew Odong’s wedding has come on the internet and their wedding pictures went viral on many social networking sites. This news has been gaining huge attention from the people as uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines. People started to voice their opinions with varied emotions after hearing this news including some positive and some negative ones. Here we have shared all the information which we had if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.