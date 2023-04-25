Who Is Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon? CNN Sacks Don Lemon mins After Tucker Carlson Exits

Recently the news has come on the internet that Controversial TV stars Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon were both completed from their respective news networks on 24 April 2023, Monday which led to a slew of memes on networking sites. Poignant stills from the jokes apart from topical references to TV shows like Sopranos and even Wife Swap. Recently the news has come on the internet it went viral on social media platforms and currently this news is gaining huge attention from people as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, this comes after both Carlson and Lemon, two famous TV hosts, suddenly discovered themselves without jobs on Monday morning after being removed by Fox News and CNN, respectively. The news networks did not give statements about their judgment. Carlson’s firing comes just days after Fox agreed to pay $787 million to a voting hardware firm over claims that the anchor circulated lies about its machines during the 2020 election. Don asserted that he learned he was fired from his agency. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news

Who Is Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon?

Reportedly, Lemon broke the news of his ending on Twitter. He wrote I was told this morning by my agent that I was terminated by CNN. I am shocked. He also said after 17 years I would have thought that somebody in management would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that three are some bigger issues at play. “What that stated, I want to be grateful to my coworkers and the multiple teams I have worked with for an incredible run.

It has not appeared to bother some networking site users, who instead utilized the opportunity to take shots at both guys by releasing a slew of memes online. One user poked fun at the personalities by publishing the logo for the long-balanced Wife Swap, a reality program that ran in the 2000s and fellow different as they trade partners with another household. The tradeoffs especially saw ladies from different background thrust into the day-to-day dealing of the family with widely different values, usually to hilarious results.