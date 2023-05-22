Who Is Ty Jones? Sheeran Lookalike Banned From TikTok Explained 2023

Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the video over the internet. The moment the video is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about him and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case.

We are going to share every single piece of information about him. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case. He had a lot of fans who loved him a lot.

Who Is Ty Jones?

Ty Jones aka “Ned Sneeran” has been blessed with a striking resemblance to the sensational British singer and songwriter, Ed Sheeran. He has managed to have a successful career as well as establish a relationship with his fiancée Amanda, all because of his physical resemblance to Sheeran. But recently he ran into trouble with the short-form video platform, TikTok, after they temporarily banned Jones for impersonating Sheeran. Having said that, the videos Jones posts of himself singing on TikTok make it obvious that he lacks Sheeran’s singing talent. He even said he felt “guilty” when he had to tell excited fans he wasn’t the real Sheeran.