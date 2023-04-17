Who is Tyler Morell? Delco Pizza Delivery Driver Tripping Suspect to End High-Speed Police Chase

For a personal pizza delivery guy in Aston, Delaware County, Sunday wasn’t his typical workday. Tyler Morrell from Coco’s Pizza assisted law enforcement in ending a high-speed chase while he was making deliveries. Let us see about it in detail. Tyler Morrell of Cocco’s Pizza helped law enforcement in ending a high-speed chase while he was making a pizza delivery. Best of all, Morel’s courage was documented in the film. “There was a car bus acting like 75, it beached on the side of this guy’s lawn and almost took out a couple of cars,” Morrell said. What Morell had assumed would be a routine pizza delivery instead landed in the crossfire of a police chase.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., Brookhaven police reported that they were following a stolen Kia in Upper Darby. The suspect exited the stolen vehicle and fled the area after it crashed along Preston Street in Middletown Township. At that point, Morel moderated. Morel stepped out. “I started walking towards the road, but I couldn’t do anything with my hands because I was holding a pizza, so I put my leg out,” he said. Morel was able to extend his leg far enough to pin down the criminal, who fell to the ground and was arrested by the police.

Who is Tyler Morell?

According to the police, Morel’s quick thinking allowed him to make the arrest. Brookhaven Police Chief Michael Wise said, “She gave us the help we needed, by trapping her and gave us time to catch up with the gentleman.” A second suspect in the incident, who was in the stolen car at the time of the incident, was also arrested by the police.

Morel said, “I’m very nervous seeing crime, especially half a mile down the road, so if they needed an arm or a leg, I’d be there.” The identities of the suspects have not yet been released, however, police have said the passenger is a 19-year-old Darby resident. The suspect Morell struggles with is a young man. When everything was done, the pizza was still delivered without incident. Pizza customer Danielle Yeager gave the delivery a “10 out of 10”. Morel is now being acclaimed as a hero for trying his best. Vice said, “In this case, this guy finally saved the day,” “And I heard the pizza was saved too!” Two defendants are being charged in the case on multiple counts, including resisting arrest, avoiding and blocking law enforcement, and multiple traffic violations.