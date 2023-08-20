Who is Veronica Cline? US Woman Charged With Poisoning Man’s Drink Cockroach Spray

Currently, a name is creating a huge controversy on the internet. In this article, we are going to talk about Veronica Cline. Veronica Cline is a Florida woman. As per the sources, Veronica Cline, a Florida woman is arrested due to a serious crime. Recently, she is facing several legal charges. She is found guilty and charged with poisoning after sparkling a man’s drink with Raid roach spray. Such news is always made people intense. The moment this news is uploaded on the internet it’s gone viral. This news is circulating all around the internet and people are getting shocked after hearing this news. Let’s learn this news in detail.

According to the sources, Veronica Cline who is a Florida woman has been charged with poisoning. This incident happened after spiking a man’s drink with Raid roach spray. This is very disturbing news on the internet that how a person is playing with other people’s life. But, the victim is now safe and his treatment is ongoing in the hospital. As per the reports, the cops received a call from the victim’s house around 4:26 am on Friday. The deputy arrived at the home in central Florida’s DeLeon Springs. The deputy ensures the victim’s health condition after arriving at his house.

Who is Veronica Cline?

Netizens have very eager to know who is Veronica Cline so let us tell you that Veronica Cline is a 29-year-old woman. The woman is from Florida. According to the victim’s reports, the woman’s child said the victims that Veronica is arriving home from the bar. She was in a drunk state. The woman has one child. Further, when the woman arrived at the home, she requested the victim to serve alcohol. The woman wanted the victim and she both to drink alcoholic beverages together. But, the victim refused the woman to do this.

Now, the woman is arrested by the officer and sent to the Volusia County Branch Jail. The cops arrest her near her house. She is arrested with the help of a cop’s dog. Further, her arrested scene is also captured in the CCTV footage. The CCTV footage is shared by the Florida cops on various social media platforms on trading. This is not the first time when she is arrested. A similar incident happened in 2016. She was arrested in 2016 due to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The victim was feeling unwell after taking two beverages. There is no more information has been revealed about the victim.