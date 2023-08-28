Who is Vikas Malu? Kuber Group Director Injured in Rolls-Royce Crash Caught on Camera

The news we are getting from Haryana. Haryana Police has issued a notice to Kuber Group director Vikas Malu for rash driving. He was among those who got injured in a horrific car crash involving his Rolls-Royce in Haryana. Police officials have said that Malu’s questioning will begin after he is discharged from the hospital. He was currently undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital. The police have sent out a notice to the Kuber Group director under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt rashly and negligently), and 304 (culpable homicide). Continue to read this article to get more information related to Vikas Malu.

Vikas Malu is the Chief Executive and proprietor of Kuber Group. He was among form three Industrialist who were occupants of the Rolls-Royce that smashed into a petrol tanker at a high speed on the New Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Haryana’s Nuh. Two of the three people in the tanker – the driver and his assistant were killed in the crash. Visuals from the site show the leftovers of Phantom, which cost over 10 crore rupees. The front of the car had been mangled, the engine was ablaze and the doors were open. The truck’s condition was even worse, with just a heap of metal left after the blaze enveloped it. Swipe down for more details related to this incident.

Who is Vikas Malu?

Gautam, who was sitting next to the driver and the assistant, said the truck was taking a U-turn when it was rammed by the Rolls-Royce. Struggling to speak because of his injuries, he said the Phantom’s speed was at least 190 km/hr and the truck overturned after being hit. Vikas Malu’s advocate Rajesh Kumar Thakur blamed the truck driver for the accident. He took a wrong turn which caused a collision between them and a huge accident happened between them. Let’s read this article for more details.

According to the FIR registered on the day of the accident at the police station, it was the car that came from behind and hit the front tire of the oil tanker. Because of this, the tanker overturned. Initial reports suggested that the oil tanker was being driven on the wrong side of the road and it collided with a luxury car near Umri village under the Nagina police station limits. Police on Friday had said Vikas Malu was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram. His statement will be recorded once he is discharged from the hospital.