Who is Vishnu Deo Sai? Tribal Leader Vishnu Deo Sai Is New Chhattisgarh Chief Minister

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Vishnu Deo Sai, the Tribal Leader, assumes the role of the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. At 59, Sai is favored by the party’s ideological mentor, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Moreover, he shares a close association with former Chief Minister Raman Singh, who has been the party’s prominent leader in the state. Vishnu Deo Sai, a tribal leader and former Union Minister, has been chosen by the BJP as the next Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh leading up to the 2024 general election.

This decision was finalized after a week of discussions and aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of having a tribal leader as the Chief Minister in a state where tribals constitute 32 percent of the population, the largest demographic group after the Other Backward Classes. Despite initial deliberations between selecting a tribal or an OBC member, the decision ultimately favored the tribal community due to the BJP’s notable success in tribal areas, securing all 14 assembly seats in the tribal-dominated Surguja region and eight of the 12 seats in Bastar. At the age of 59, Mr. Sai is favored by the party’s ideological mentor, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Furthermore, he shares a close association with former Chief Minister Raman Singh, who has held the position of the party’s foremost leader in the state. A four-term MP, Mr. Sai, served as the president of the Chhattisgarh party unit from 2020 to 2022, showcasing his organizational prowess and maintaining a non-controversial image.

Who is Vishnu Deo Sai?

In the past, he held a position in the BJP National Working Committee and, upon the ascent of the Narendra Modi government in 2014, was appointed as the junior minister for steel. Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda, and other party leaders, Mr. Sai stated, “As Chief Minister, I will strive to fulfill PM Modi’s commitments through the government.”

The initial focus of his government will be sanctioning 18 lakh houses to beneficiaries of a housing scheme. There were indications of Mr. Sai being considered for a more significant role, as suggested by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a poll rally in Kunkuri last month. Shah urged voters to elect Mr. Sai, stating that he would become a “big man” if the party comes to power in the state. In the recent assembly election, the BJP secured 54 seats in the 90-member Assembly, leading to the transfer of power from the Congress, which saw a reduction from 68 seats in 2018 to 35 seats.