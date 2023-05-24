Who Is Waseem Ahmad Bhat? From South Kashmir Becomes UPSC Topper With AIR 7, Wiki-Bio

Waseem Ahmad Bhat is currently gathering so much attention on the internet and social media pages. He becomes the topper with AIR (All India Ranked) 7 and now he aims to empower Kashmiri youth. This news is rapidly circulating on various internet sites and lots users of sharing congrats messages with him by commenting and posting on social media. This news is creating a buzz among people and netizens who are now curious to know more about the topper, so we made an article and shared the complete information related to him and this topic.

According to the sources, He is a resident of the Doru area located in Anantnag district, South Kashmir, India. The result of the Civil Services 2022 exam was announced on Tuesday 23 May 2023 and this result was announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). This result highlights the toughest achievements of students across the country. This news attracts the interest of many people and they are hitting the search engine to know more about the results. Swipe up and continue reading to know more about the topper of the Civil Services 2022 exam.

Who Is Waseem Ahmad Bhat?

Waseem Ahmad Bhat has made his made by ranking 7th place in the UPSE CSE 2022. Yes, you heard he secured the 7th rank in this exam. Now, he is hailing from the area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. He expressed his excitement after achieving this significant rank in the All India Rankings (AIR) of the UPSC and he also shared that he had not secured such a high rank while he had attempted the examination. In a report, it is shared that his father works in the Jammu and Kashmir state agriculture department and his mother is a homemaker. Parsanjeet Kour also becomes one of the toppers with AIR 11.

Social media is full of congrats messages for him and many popular personalities also shared congrats messages to him on the social media platforms. There is a video also getting attention on the internet and now this video went viral. This viral video featured the 2022 UPSC topper named Ishita Kishore and now this video is crossing a lot of views on the internet. In the end, there are three names are coming out Waseem Ahmed Bhat, Parsanjeet Kour, and Ishita Kishore who become the topper of India in this exam.