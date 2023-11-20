Who Is Wei Fen Ong? Woman Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Husband, WIki-Bio

Carrollton, Texas police have taken Wei Fen Ong into custody following an incident in which she allegedly stabbed her husband and caused a car accident in which her three children, aged eight, nine, and twelve, were killed. There are no reported fatalities in the incident, which took place on Friday, November 17th, however, one child is reported to be in a state of critical condition. Carrollton police responded to a call of a stabbing at a home in the 4400 block of Tall Knight Lane, Carrollton, Texas. Initial reports indicated that Ong’s husband had been injured.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where initial reports indicated that the victim was expected to survive. Subsequently, Lewisville police responded to a 911 call of a vehicle driving into a retention pond on the 900 block of Hebron Parkway. Initial responding teams from the Carrollton and Lewisville police departments as well as the Lewisville fire brigade quickly arrived on the scene. It was necessary to extricate the defendant and her two young children from the submerged car, however, the oldest child was able to free herself.

Who Is Wei Fen Ong?