Who Is Yacine Mehennaoui? 19-year-old Charged in Connection to Death of Young Child

Recently, a shocking incident happened in a suburb of Montreal which led to the untimely death of a small child. The authorities also began an investigation related to this incident and it is making headlines on the news channels. It is emerging that Subsequent legal proceedings have drawn attention to 19-year-old Yassinni Menaoui, who is currently being charged with serious crimes. The case is ongoing and it happened in the Quebec community of Bois-des-Fillions.

Yacine is a 19-year-old child who made his appearance at the court in Laval Tuesday afternoon by video and he faced three counts including criminal negligence causing the death of the child, possession of a prohibited, loaded firearm without authorization or a valid permit, and obstruction of justice. His last charge alleges an attempt to destroy evidence.

Who Is Yacine Mehennaoui?

As per the exclusive reports, Yacine resided in the residence where the minor was discovered, situated in Bois-des-Filion, Quebec about 20 kilometers away from Montreal. He is accused and charged following the death of a kid in North Montreal. He was found on the street and he had been “seriously injured” on that fateful Monday evening. He informed the deputies via a 911 call, but it is not clear if they have any familial or personal ties to the young victim. The investigation of this incident is not finished and the authorities are underway to understand the exact details.

The next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday and Crown prosecutor Marie-Philippe Guimond lodged her objection to the accused's release during a previous court appearance. In simple words, a 19-year-old charged in connection to the death of a young child in Bois-des-Filion. He has been charged with criminal negligence in the death of a young child Monday night in a Montreal suburb.