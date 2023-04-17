Who is Yudhvir Singh Charak? Role, IPL, Rankings, All You Need to Know About the LSG Player

Recently the name Yudhvir Singh Charak has come on the internet and this name is trending on social media sites. Since his name came on the web many people are very curious to know about him and why he is trending on the internet. Yudhvir Singh Charak is one of the best Indian cricket players. As per the report, Yudhvir made his IPL 2023 debut for Lucknow Super Giants on 15 April 2023 against Punjab Kings at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. He was bought in the mini-auction by Lucknow Super Giants. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

According to the report, a very famous and talented cricketer Yudhvir was signed by Mumbai before the IPL 2021 auction but could not obtain any games for them in the tournament. Yudhvir Singh Charak was born on 13 September 1977 in Jammu, India, and made his twenty20 debut on 12 November 2019 for the Hyderabad in the 2019 to 2020 Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He is a very talented person who made his career by himself. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who is Yudhvir Singh Charak?

He was a part of the IPL setup for a few years now. Earlier, as a net bowler for the five-time champions Mumbai Indians, he had little opportunity in the beginning lineup of Mumbai. But things were bound to change for the pacer when the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants roped him into the IPL 2023 mini auctions held in December 2022. He was brought in by Lucjknow for INR 20 lakhs. Hailing from Kashmir and Jammu, he defined his house state and Hyderabad in the Indian domestic circuit. He has three wickets in four first-class games, 13 wickets in eight list-A matches, and six wickets in 15 T20. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Reportedly, after an outstanding performance against Punjab Kings at the IPL 2023, he would be excited on putting out similar performances for the KL Rahul-led side in the forthcoming games of the match if he is provided with opportunities in the future. The debutant bowled three overs against the Sam Curran-led Punjabi Kings and took two wickets.