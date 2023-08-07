Who Is Yung Joc’s? ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Pens Heartfelt Tribute For Mom

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that The ‘Love Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Yung Joc’s mother Ms Vicky has passed away recently. Ms Vicky is no longer among her close ones and took her last breath at the age of 64. Recently the news has come on the internet and it circulated on social media platfroms and many people are very shocked. Now many people are inquisitive about Ms Vicky and her cause of death. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, when Yung Joc learned that his mom had cancer, it shattered his heart and left him stunned. Now, in an emotional tribute, The ‘Love Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star told his fanatics that his mother, Ms Vicky, had sadly passed away. Yung Joc has cemented his position in hip-hop history with songs like ‘Buy U a Drank’ and ‘It’s Goin’ Down’. But, it was not until his arrival on ”Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta ‘ that witnesses got a look into his private life. Yung Joc did not hold back about his financial problems. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Is Yung Joc’s?

The last episodes of ‘LHHATL’ presented fans to the rapper’s wife, kids and dad. His mother stayed hidden for the most extended period. So, who is Yung Joc’s mother? Reportedly, Yung Joc has never disclosed his mom’s identity to the world, although he was open about his feelings for her. Mama Joc emerges to like to stay out of the limelight, but she made a few arrivals on the rapper’s social media. In early 2022, the rapper went live on Instagram to share a sweet moment between the two. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

Star and his mom talked about the last time while in the mall in the video.”Aye guy,” he answered before signing off, “I’m finna get my mama some stuff for her birthday.” Since, his childhood, the two seem to have been close. As far as we know, When Yung Joc’s mom, Ms Vicky, was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, she faced a tough journey. The artist and his whole family were shattered by the news. Here we have shared all the information that we had if we get any information about the news then we will update you. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.