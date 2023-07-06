Who is Yuri Shefler? The Lurid Life of Stoli Vodka Czar Who Sparked Bitter War Between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Recently the news has come on the internet that the deal has started a feud between Jolie and Pitt. As per the report, a source earlier informed that “It’s really sad and depressed – but not at all surprising – that Angelina has decided to leave Miraval.”, negotiated in secret to sell her interest in the family house, to a complete stranger.” Recently the news has come on the internet it circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

The aggrieved Jolie created the deal which the actor learned from a press release in 2021 after the custody fight, to upset Pitt the most. If we talk about Yuri Shefler. Yuri Shefler is a very famous Russian businessman. Born in Russian Yuri Alexeyevich Yurasov is the dad of seven kids and has lived under three names. He was married to Victoria’s Secret model and Miss World winner. He changed his name to Yuri Anatolyevich Shabali and finally resolved for Yuri Viktorovich Shefler. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who is Yuri Shefler?

He worked in the Red Army and became a dad at a young age. The vodka czar achieved a degree in economics from the elite Plekhanov Institute in Moscow during the turbulent 1990s while also operating a prosperous retail and restaurant business. In the 1990s, Shefler assert to have received a phone call from billionaire Boris Berezovsky who asked for his assistance in eliminating a critical journalist Igor named Golembiovsky. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Shefler was stunned by the request but asserted to have brought the reporter and the killer together, resulting in Golembiovsky's death four years later."You have to help me. You have to kill Golembiovsky."Shefler became involved in the vodka business and was connected with the Berezovsky oligarchical clan in Moscow. He was also made making death threats to Vladimir Loginov. Shefler also faced legal action and left Russia for Latvia before the authorities could detain him. Then he shifted to Britain and obtained the UK.