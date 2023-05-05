Who Is Zaid_Messa66451? Is The Cat In Blender Still Alive? Video Viral on Twitter and Reddit

Here we are sharing a piece of big news with you an extremely disturbing video of a cat in a blender that has been making its rounds across social media platforms. This news has been circulated on the web and gained huge attention from the people. Many websites are trying to trace the original video and the person behind the act so that they can be reported to the authorities. Since the news has come on the internet many people are shocked and now they are very curious to know about the whole information of the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, a video depicting a cat and a blender that is trending on social media sites including Twitter has permanently harmed the reputation of social media users. Horrified TikTok members are begging each other not to publish the incredibly disturbing video. Many individuals have been also trying to discover the source of the video and the perpetrator of the obvious act to bring them to justice. Users are confused as to why the cat video in Blender did not remove yet. Let’s know who is Zaid_Messa66451 on Twitter. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Is Zaid_Messa66451?

Now many people must be very curious to know who Is Zaid_Messa66451 On Twitter. Reportedly, Zaid_Messa66451 is a boy on Twitter who has said that the cat blender has been arrested, and police have been taking action against her horrific crime. Due to its extremely disturbing nature, we won’t be implanting the previous video or discussing its specifics. Currently, the video and pictures are getting circulated on the web and gaining the attention of the people. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Reportedly, the video’s origin is not known, users are determined to have it taken down and hope that whoever committed the inhumane act will be punished appropriately. As far as we know, yes, the cat blender is still alive, and as per Zaid_Messa66451 on Twitter, police have taken her for this horrible crime. On the basis of Twitter’s rules, the social media site doesn’t allow media with graphic or violent content. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.