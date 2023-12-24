Who is Zeina Khoury’s Husband? Who is Zeina Khoury? Wiki-Bio, Age, Images

Zeina Khoury is a very well-known and popular reality star who is known for starring on the Netflix reality Dubai Bling. Currently, her name is circulating on the web and people are showing interest in knowing about her personal life. The fans of Zeina Khoury want to know who is her husband. Today’s article is about Zeina Khoury, a very well-known personality. This article will help you to learn about her career, personal life, and many more. Zeina Khoury is also a social media personality who is unknown for her vibrant nature. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Recently, Zeina Khoury’s personal life is become the main discussion topic. If you are searching for the name of Zeina Khoury’s husband let us tell you that her husband’s name is Hanna Azzi. The personality Zeina Khoury married Hanna Azzi. Hanna Azzi appeared on a reality show named “Dubai Bling”. Hanna Azzi is from Lebanon but he grew up in Canada. With a diverse educational background, he studied hotel management in Canada and Switzerland. Azzi has successfully worked in hospitality at Four Seasons, Raffles, and Nikki Beach in Dubai. Read more in the next section.

Who is Zeina Khoury’s Husband?

If we talk about his net worth which is approximately $2 million. Hanna Azzi married Zeina. If we talk about Zeina, a very well-known Lebanese entrepreneur. Not only this, she is also the CEO of High Mark Real Estate. The couple are living a happy life in Dubai with their children. Let’s take a look at Zeina Khoury’s career. Zeina Khoury played a significant role in Dubai Bling Season 2. She is also a famous model, entrepreneur, and real estate mogul. The fans of Zeina Khoury are known as the “Queen of Versace”. Zeina is the CEO of High Mark Real Estate, responsible for managing prestigious properties such as the D1 Tower and Palazzo Versace. Keep reading, Keep following.

She is also actively involved in the startup world through her venture, I Am The Company. Zeina is married to Hanna Azzi, and together they have two children, Alexa and Joey. The couple's life is the center of attention in a reality show, where their drama unfolds. If we talk about Zeina's net worth which is estimated between USD 310,000 to USD 2.5 million. Further, Hanna Azzi is a Canadian native. He got the education at Immaculata High School which is located in Ottawa. Later, he earned a Hotel Management degree in Switzerland.