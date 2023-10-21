Who Is Zhanyuan Yang? Bodycam Video Shows Knife-Wielding Man Being Fatally Shot By Cops

A piece of shocking news is going viral on the internet in which it is being told that a bodycam video shows a knife-wielding man being fatally shot by the police at the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as this news comes on the internet, it is attracting people’s attention, not only this, everyone is becoming curious to know about this news. Even now, after hearing this news, people have started asking many types of questions like, has the police started their investigation on the person with the knife, has the police come to know who is the person with the knife?

There were many more questions. Keeping all these things in mind, we have collected all the information related to this news for you. So without any delay let us proceed with the article and know in depth about this incident. According to the information, it has been learned that on October 9, 2023, a person named Caozanyuan Yang crashed into the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco. A lot of information was received from this incident which revealed that the man had a knife in his hand when he rammed his vehicle into the lobby of the visa office of the Consulate.

Who Is Zhanyuan Yang?

The video of this entire incident has been recorded, in which it is clearly shown that the security guards are trying to stop Kozanyuan Yang. This incident took place at the Chinese Embassy at around 3 pm in which a man also had a gun. Police reached the spot, handled the attack, and took Zhanyuan Yang into their custody. Now the law will begin its further crackdown on 31-year-old Zhanyuan Yang. However, the recorded video will help in solving this case. The video of an incident is also going viral, after which this incident has become a topic of discussion for the people.

After carrying out this incident, the police gave its statement to the public and said that it was a matter of relief that there was no major loss in this incident. The police have started investigating Zhanyuan Yang, however, the police are seen interrogating only those people who knew Zhanyuan Yang.