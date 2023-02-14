Who Is Zoe McKinney? Grand County High School Teen Zoe McKinney Falls 30 Feet to Her Death

Many individuals especially from Utah are paying tributes to the teenager who has been identified as Zoe McKinney who sadly passed away after a tragic incident. According to the sources, a 17-year-old girl from Utah named Zoe McKinney died after falling 30 ft from a cliff in Kane Creek Canyon along the Moab Rim Trail. She was hiking at the place and was unbalanced which caused her death. She had been hiking in the Moab Rim Trail with a group of friends at around 04:10 PM on Friday, February 10, 2023, when she somehow slipped and fell down. Jared Garcia, Moab Police Department said in a statement.

McKinney’s friends couldn’t reach her safely and called 911. After receiving a call, the search and rescue team rushed to the spot and used harnesses and climbing gear to rappel down to where she fell down. She was seriously injured after falling 30 feet. Until the rescuers reached McKinney and brought her to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries and died. Moab assistant police chief Lex Bell said that Zoe McKinney’s passing has left everyone in shock in the city. Let us tell you that Zoe was a prominent member of the city’s small community.

Who Was Zoe McKinney?

Well, there is no much details available on the Internet about Zoe McKinney. She was a 17-year-old teenager who was on hiking with her fellow friend. Zoe was a senior and a cheerleader at the Grand County High School, where she was supposed to achieve an award on the day of her sudden demise.

The Grand County School took their Facebook page and wrote,” The purpose of this statement is to inform you that this afternoon a 17-year-old high school student, Zoe McKinney, passed away. The school community is grieving with Zoe’s family and will provide love and support in any way we can, including having therapists available at school on Monday”.

Many individuals of the city paid tributes to her and offered condolences to her family members who are going through a difficult time. Currently, the entire family is in shock after learning that their beloved daughter has passed away. In the last few years, several incidents reported from Kane Creek Canyon who fell to death while hiking. These cases have been rising day by day. Still, the family didn’t announce the funeral and obituary arrangements yet. We will share all the updates with our readers through this article. Please keep remembering her in your thoughts and prayers.