Who Is Zoya Berelovich? First-Degree Murder Charge Laid in Baby’s Death in Thornhill

12 mins ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Zoya Berelovich faces charges of first-degree murder in the tragic death of an infant in Thornhill. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A disconcerting incident has shaken the Thornhill, Ontario community as 37-year-old Zoya Berelovich faces first-degree murder charges in connection with the tragic death of an infant. On a Thursday evening, a heartbreaking incident unfolded as emergency personnel responded to a residence on Wade Gate, near the intersection of Dufferin and Centre streets, following reports of an injured infant.

Upon arrival, York Regional Police officers discovered a non-responsive infant inside the residence. Despite the diligent efforts of medical personnel, the newborn was pronounced dead at the hospital. In the aftermath of the incident, a first-degree murder charge was filed as part of the ongoing investigation. Court documents named the accused as Zoya Berelovich, although her identity was initially withheld by the police. The nature of the relationship, if any, between Berelovich and the victim remains undisclosed.

Who Is Zoya Berelovich?

Following her court appearance on Friday morning, Berelovich was remanded in custody pending a bail hearing. The police have affirmed that, as of now, there are no other suspects in the case. Investigators are presently anticipating the autopsy results to officially determine the cause of death. In the aftermath of this tragedy, the York Regional Police persist in providing victim assistance programs to support those impacted. In the face of this jolting incident, the community is reminded of the critical need for vigilance and support for the most vulnerable members of society. Throughout the legal proceedings, Berelovich is entitled to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The truth regarding this heart-wrenching incident is expected to emerge as the justice system follows its course. In an interview with CTV News Toronto, Const. Lisa Moskaluk conveyed that investigators have not verified the cause of death and are awaiting the completion of an autopsy. “This is a very somber and delicate incident, and we are refraining from disclosing further details,” Moskaluk stated. Regarding the first-degree murder charge, Moskaluk explained that it was filed based on “interviews and information provided to the investigators.” “They deemed that the information received warranted the appropriate charge of first-degree murder,” she clarified.

