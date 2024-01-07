Who is Zoya Berelovich? Zoya Berelovich Charged With Murder Following Infant Death in Ontario

Recently, a piece of worrying news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that a woman named Zoya Berelovich killed her child. Yes, you heard it right. This news started creating an uproar as soon as it surfaced on the internet. After hearing this news, you would also want to know why Zoya Berelovich did this. Has the police arrested him after this crime? What punishment has the law given him after he committed the crime of killing his child? However, we have collected for you every clear information related to this news. To read this news, you have to stay with us till the end of the article.

The news of Zoya Berelovich killing her child is becoming increasingly viral and is attracting a lot of people’s attention. If we discuss this matter in depth, then according to the information it has come to light that this incident happened in Thornhill, Ontario when a 37-year-old woman brutally killed her child. However, this incident has also troubled the people of the community. When the police received information about this incident, the police considered it necessary to continue investigating the incident. The police shared some heart-wrenching statements with the public, saying that 37-year-old Zoya Berelovich killed her child at around 6 pm on Thursday. Someone called the York Regional Police Department and reported that a newborn baby was lying in an unresponsive condition inside the house.

Who is Zoya Berelovich?

When the police reached the spot along with other officers, the child was handed over for medical treatment. But despite all efforts, the doctors could not save the child. The police arrested 37-year-old Zoya Berelovich, who carried out the incident, on the spot. The accused was presented in the court on Friday. The law imposed first-degree murder charges against a woman for causing the death of her child.

However, while continuing the ongoing investigation of this incident, the police have made efforts to collect some evidence and witnesses. After the death of the child, the condition of the family members has become bad and the people of the community are feeling embarrassed after this incident of the woman. Whatever information we had related to this infant’s murder case, we have shared it with you in this article. We will keep sharing more such news with you but for that, you will have to stay tuned with us.