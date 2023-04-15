Who Is Zulema Pastenes? Lori Vallow ex-sister-in-law Gives Speaks Out After Cult Mom Murders 2

We are sharing a strange and horrifying story with our viewers’ today which is unbelievable but a very strange truth. Do you believe in supernatural powers and the dark world which we time to time get to know through movies and information from the corners of the world? You must be feeling electrifying to read all this but to your knowledge, we are back to you with a trial case that is going on in Boise, Idaho in the USA. Yes, we are talking about Lori Vallow’s trial case. Be with us to get the entire info about the horrifying case.

In the case of a doomsday cult mom Lori Vallow, who is 49 and is accused of murdering her adopted son and her own daughter. Now the case has more turns and twists as the accused woman is now connected with another murder, the murder of the ex-wife of her fifth husband. We are sharing the strange and unusual things which are surfacing on Twitter and on other platforms regarding this case. It has been reported that the case is revealing freaky twists by the statement of Zulema Pastenes, who is a former sister-in-law of Lori Vallow. This new witness has revealed many things by which people are stunned now. You must be curious to know the whole story.

Who Is Zulema Pastenes?

Zulema Pastenes is the wife of Lori Vallow’s brother Alex Cox, who passed away just after two weeks after their marriage. Their marriage took place in December 2019. Now the witness Zulema Pastenes has disclosed that she was observing strange behavior of her husband as he was in conversation with his sister Lori and her new husband Chad Daybell about the evil spirits and possessed people. She also came to know that Alex Cox, her husband killed Lori Vallow’s first husband Charles Vallow in July 2019. When Zulema Pastenes came to know about this and confronted her husband, he remained silent and just replied “Charles was a Zombie’ Later after Chad’s first wife’s death, she again noticed her husband talking about unusual things on a call with Lori and Chad. After a few moments, he told Zulema perhaps he is a dumb guy and Lori and Chad have taken advantage. The next day, he died for no reason surprisingly.

To our viewers, we are sharing that Vallow is accused of murdering her adopted son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and her daughter Tylee Ryan in September 2019, and later in October 2019, she killed Chad’s ex-wife. Zulema Pastenes also shared that Lori’s children were possessed by evil spirits as she got the cues from her husband and also about the creepy rituals that Lori was performing. On the other side, Lori and Chad are trying to prove themselves innocent. But further investigations in this context have found some phone conversations between Lori and Chad which might reveal things. Zulema Pastenes’s stand has put the case in a new direction. Let’s see what happens next. Stay tuned…………..