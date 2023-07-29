Who killed Carla Walker? NBC’s ‘Dateline’ to Rerun Rape and Murder Case Updates

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with it often occurs that even with all the efforts of an investigation team, murder cases remain unsolved for years and years. Carla Walker’s s*xual violence and murder case from 1974 is possibly one of the most haunting examples of America’s pending claims. Recently the news has come on the internet uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people are inquisitive to know the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

17-year-old Walker when she was brutally killed after being abducted. The location of the crime and her body left no information that the detectives could pursue. Her case stayed unsolved for over 46 years until technological improvements aided the investigators in zeroing in on the killer. NBC’s ‘Dateline’ reaired the investigation this Friday, July 28, 2023. This episode initially came out last year. Currently, this news has been gaining huge attention from the people. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Who killed Carla Walker?

Carla Walker was a high school student at Western Hills. She had been dating Rodney who was the last individual to see her alive because they sat in an unmoving car after attending a school dance in February of ’74. They had been attacked by an unknown man who struck McCoy senseless with a gun and kidnapped Walker from the car. “Rodney, go get my dad” were the last words McCoy heard from Walker. It took a while before he recovered consciousness and told her family. This news left many people in shock and pain. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, three days after the kidnapping, Walker's body was discovered in an open drain in Lake Benbrook. An autopsy disclosed Walker was killed only a day before her body was discovered that she was s*xually attacked, tortured, and beaten before being strangled to death. DNA testing was not an option at the time and due to lack of resources, the case remained unsolved for a long time.