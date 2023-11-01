Who Killed Dan Markel? Law Professor Killed by Hitmen During Custody Battle

In this article, we will talk about the murder case of Dan Markel and the news of his death has been gathering a lot of attention for the last few days. He was killed in 2014 and recently, the authorities shared an updated report about his murder case. Here, we discover the mystery of his death and the legal community’s concerns over safety. Our sources fetched a lot of details about the suspects and the ongoing investigation. Let’s continue this article and we will try to cover every single piece of information related to his murder case.

According to the reports, he was shot and killed on 19 July 2014 near his home and his murder is still unclear. Authorities suspect that his death was planned and it was a deliberate attack. He was a law professor from Florida State University and was mostly known for his outspoken criticism of the death penalty and his work defending clients facing the death penalty. At the time of his tragic death, he was embroiled in a contentious child custody dispute with his ex-wife, Wendy Adelson, the daughter of prominent Florida defense attorney Harvey Adelson. Several details are left to share, so keep continue your reading.

Who Killed Dan Markel?

Dan was shot at about 11:00 a.m. on 18 July 2014 and died early the next day. The authorities arrested Sigfredo Garcia on 26 May 2016 for first-degree murder based on a warrant issued by a Leon County judge. Later, they arrested Luis Rivera in connection with Dan’s murder. Both Garcia and Rivera were apprehended in 2016 and the reason behind his demise was a contentious child custody dispute between Markel and his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson. The evidence indicates that his ex-wife’s family members were also involved in his death. This case continues to raise questions and concerns within the legal community and beyond.

His birth name was Daniel Eric Markel and was born on 9 October 1972 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. He took his last breath on 19 July 2014 near his home located in Tallahassee, Florida, United States, and died at the age of 41 years. He was shot and killed and the cause of his death was a gunshot wound. If we talk about his personal life, he was married to Wendi Jill Adelson in 2006 but this marriage did not continue well and the couple parted in 2013. The couple shares two children and Dan’s name is now getting attention when the authorities shared an update related to his death. We will update our article after getting any updates. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.