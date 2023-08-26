Who Killed Ronald Baker? ‘NBC Dateline’ to Rerun Verdict of Horrifying Murder Case of UCLA Student

Recently the news has come on the internet that a young student became a victim of a cruel murder. The young student has been identified as Ronald Baker. He was a young student at UCLA who was no longer among his close ones and took his last breath at a young age. Recently the news has come on the internet many people are very shocked as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are searching for the news on the internet as they are very curious to know about the complete information about the news.

As per the report, Ronald Baker became the victim of a brutal murder committed by his own roommates. There were several difficulties involved in his case, including a whole cult-like record as to why he was killed. But, it is significant to report that 21 years old himself was not so far removed from what could only be called "Satanic practices". His dead body has been discovered mangled in a location that was known for these kinds of killing and it only made the case even more difficult.

Who Killed Ronald Baker?

As per the report, the investigation into a young student's vanishing started when his mom & dad got two ransom calls demanding $100,000 for their son. It was a time when a group of walkers found Ronald's dead body in a train tunnel at Chatsworth Park. It was found that the ransom calls had been made once before the body's discovery and once after. Following the second call the Bakers called the police and the dead body identified was connected with the ransom calls soon after.

Ronald's dead body was fully mangled when it was found in the tunnel. He was stabbed in many areas, including multiple times around his neck which almost separated his head from his body. As per the lead provided by his roommates Duncan Martinez and Nathaniel Blalock, he has been last seen getting on a bus to meet with his group. After the inquiry, Ronald's roommates came under doubt. They were both sentenced to a first-degree muder charge with a life sentence.