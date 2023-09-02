Who Killed Simon Needham? Missing Family Man Found Dead After Worried Death Case

In this article, we are going share Simon Needham’s death case shared by the authorities. Recently, he was found deceased after went missing and now his death news is making headlines on the internet and social media pages. His death news is shocking news for his family members and loved ones. He was a beloved partner, businessman, and sports club supporter and recently the authorities shared that his dead body was discovered on a railway line in Stortford, Bishop. After coming out of this news, lots of queries arrived in people’s minds, so we made an article and shared all the details related to this case.

According to the reports, police found the body of missing Simon on a railway line in Stortford. Police shared that he was hit by a train on Wednesday night 30 August 2023 and this incident happened within two hours after worried police had issued an appeal for the public help to find him but he tragically passed away. He was last seen on his home as going out from the home on 29 August 2023. He was a 51 years old man and he was a beloved member of his family. His death news broke the soft heart of his family members including his wife and his three children.

Who Killed Simon Needham?

His family reported his missing details at 07:45 pm on the evening of his missing. Later, police reported a casualty on the tracks at about 9:24 p.m. on 30 August 2023. After getting reports of track causality, police reached the incident scene and confirmed the man dead at the incident scene. Police stated that “this incident is not being treated as suspicious and police will prepare a file for the corner. The driver of the train which was involved shared that a person was hit by Stansted Express services to London Liverpool Street at around 09:13 pm. His family and loved ones are expressing thier sadness for his loss and giving tributes to him.

He was a director of Saffron Walden accountants and tax advisors who had been missing from his home located near Braintree since Tuesday 29 August 2023. Police shared that "they found the dead body of Simon on a railway line in Stortford and the man was missing from Braintree". He went missing from his home and after finding the dead body on a railway line, police finished thier search investigation. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you after fetching more details.