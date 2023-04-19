Who Was Abdul Azeem? Former Hyderabad Ranji Opener Abdul Azeem Passed Away

With deep sorrow and grief, we are sharing the news of the passing away of former Hyderabad cricketer Abdul Azeem. The finest opener of domestic cricket passed away at the age of 62. The former Hyderabad cricketer was not well for some time and was on dialysis for some time. Cricketer lovers are in great shock and grief by the terrible loss to the Hyderabad cricketer. Go through the whole article to know more about the famous cricketer.

Abdul Ajeem was the first player from South India and is unforgettable for scoring a triple century in the Ranji Trophy in 1986 against Tamil Nadu. Abdul Ajeem had undergone a kidney transplant a few months ago but was not able to recover after the surgery. He was critically ill a few days back and was admitted to the hospital. On Tuesday morning, doctors advised the family to take him back home and he died at home Tuesday night. Doctors shared their helplessness and conveyed to the family that he should be shifted to home. The cricketer is survived by his wife and two daughters. The family is devastated by the profound loss.

Who Was Abdul Azeem?

Born on 10 June 1960, in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, Ajeem Ji was a right-handed batsman. He had a golden career of 15 years in the Hyderabad Cricket team and scored 4000 in first-class cricket. Former BCCI president N. Shivlal Yadav told that it was a terrible loss to him personally. According to him, Ajeem was a brilliant cricketer and a sincere prayer and a calm, compassionate and ever-smiling person. He was a very down-to-earth and humble person who never compromised with the rules of the game on and off the field.

He was a remarkable opener in the domestic circuit and the best player between 1980 to 1990 in the T20 innings modern era. His career path shows 73 first-class games between 1980-95, the dynamic opener scored 12 centuries and 18 fifties. The internet is flooded with the tributes of cricket lovers and famous cricket personalities. From 2014, He was the coach of the Hyderabad cricket team along with Noel David as his assistant. He was very true to life as in 2018, he left the Junior selection panel of the Hyderabad Cricket Players Association when he sensed that the right procedures were not being followed in selecting the state squads. All the famous cricket personalities are recalling his great contribution to cricket and are expressing their emotions via various social media platforms. The burial will take place on Wednesday. We also pay our tribute and send our heartfelt condolences to the family. Stay tuned with us……