Who Was Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj? Renowned Jain Monk Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj Passed Away At 77

According to reports, Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj passed away at the age of 77 years. He was a renowned Indian Jain monk and Digambara Archarya whose passing news shocked the community. He was well-known in the nation and many are expressing their sorrows for his sudden loss.

According to the exclusive sources, Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj was most popular in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. His death news was officially confirmed and it is circulating in social media trends and news channels. He took sallekhana (samadhi) also can be said died on Sunday 18 February 2024 at the age of 77 years at Chandragiri Teerth, in Rajnandgaon, Chattisgarh. His resting place is Chandragiri, Dongargarh, India. He adopted the Jain religious practice called ‘Sallekhana’, an intense Jain practice in which individuals voluntarily abstain from food and liquids, fasting until death, as a means of spiritual purification. Scroll down this page and keep reading…

Who Was Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj?

Vidyadhar was his birth name and he became Acharya Shri Vidyasagarji Maharaj, born on 10 October 1946 in Sadalga, Belgaum district, Karnataka, India. He was an Indian Digambara Jain Acharya (Digambar Jain Monk) and best known for his long hours in meditation. In 1968, he went into the revered order of Digambara monks at the age of 22 years. He became a Digambar monk in 1972 and was renowned for his scholarship, tapasya (austerity), and long hours of meditation. His spiritual wisdom, literary legacy, and contributions to society made him different in the society. He gathered respect for his work towards spiritual awakening, poverty alleviation, healthcare, and education. Read on…

The governments of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have declared a half-day state mourning upon Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj's death. Many social media users and people who follow him are sharing their condolences for his demise. He passed away on 18 February 2024 at the age of 77 years at Chandragiri Teerth in Chhattisgarh's Dongargarh, India. He took sallekhana (samadhi) and his resting place is Chandragiri, Dongargarh, India.