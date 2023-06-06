Who Was Adam Glass? San Antonio Rapper Killed in North Star Mall Shooting

Recently big and shocking news has come on the internet that one man was shot and killed in a shooting incident. This tragic accident happened at North star mall. Since the news has come on the web it circulated on the social media platforms. This news became a topic of discussion it left many questions in people’s minds. People have been exploring the news on the internet as netizens are super curious to know about whole information about the news. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

As per the police report, the victim has been identified as 33 years old Adam Glass. The shooting victim died “in cold blood” while getting his hair cut at North Star Mall. Reportedly, Adam Glass passed away after being shot in a drive-by on 4 June 2023, Sunday afternoon. As we already mentioned that this horrible incident took place at the North Star Mall, which is situated on the North Side at San Avenue and Loop 410, at 3 o’clock. Adam Glass sudden death left many people in shock and pain. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Adam Glass?

According to the report, Adam Glass was a local rapper and he was better known as Glizzy. He was a member of the San Antonio. He described himself as an aspiring rap artist with a lengthy criminal history. He was reportedly a former member of the Bloods gang and lived at an Alamo City. As we all know now many people are very curious to about him but still we don’t have much information about him and his family if we will get any information then we will update you soon. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office said that the deadly targeted attack is thought to have involved two gunmen. His passing news has been confirmed by his mother Deidra Whitfield. She asked for support to only donate to her GoFundMe, warning that others might pop up following her son's death.