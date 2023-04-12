Who Was Adeshina Olayinka? Popular Nigerian Instagram Vendor, Khadi Found Dead In Ibadan Hotel

Here we sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Adeshina Olayinka has passed away recently. She was a very famous Instagram cloth vendor who is no more among his close ones. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by her unexpected death as no one thought that she would lose her life like this. Now many people are searching for her name on the internet as they are very curious to know about her and her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Adeshina Olayinka was a very talented and famous Instagram dealer who was professionally known as a Khadi. She was very popular for her designer clothes and bag business on social media. She was a very talented and amazing woman who was famous for her work. She achieved huge respect due to her best work and her family, friends and family will always miss her. Since her passing came on the internet many people are very saddened by her death and now they are very curious to know about her death. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Adeshina Olayinka?

Famous Instagram dealer Adeshina Olayinka is no more among her close ones. On the basis of the report, she has been found dead at a hotel in the Akobo area of Ibadan, Oyo State. As per Oyo Affairs, she told her buddy of a meeting with a person at Wetland Hotel in Akobo on the night of Wednesday, April 5. The person she was with, yet, checked out early on Thursday morning which was followed by a phone call to Khadi’s room and she confirmed her protection to the receptionist. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, sadly, she was discovered dead hours later when the receptionist arrived to tell, her she was already overstaying. Hotel management said that they were fully cooperating with the Nigeria Police in their inquiry to ensure that the truth of the deceased's death was upheld. Currently, an investigation of the incident is ongoing. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid a tribute to her on social media platforms.