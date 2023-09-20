Who Was Adriana Thyssen? Brazilian Health Influencer, 49, Dies Of ‘Mystery Illness’ After Losing 45 kg

Sadly, Adriana Thyssen passed away and she was mostly known as a Brazilian Fitness Influencer. Yes, you heard right she is no more and died at the age of 49 years. Now, her death become the talk of the town and many of her loved ones are expressing thier sorrows for her loss. She was also an active user of social media and many of her fans and followers were shocked after her death. Various questions are arising related to her demise, so we made an article and shared what happened to her, the cause of her death, and more.

According to the sources, her passing news was announced through a post on her plus-size sportswear bazaar, Drika Store by the fit-fluencer’s cousin. In this post, it is said that “it is a painful moment and we are going to share this devasting news with our great hearts that Adriana Thyssen left this world.” She took her last breath at her residence on 17 September 2023 and she was 49 years old at the time of her death. She died due to a mysterious illness. Meanwhile, the exact cause of her death is still unknown. Swipe up this article and continue to know more about herself.

Who Was Adriana Thyssen?

She was born on 25 March 2023 and became a popular social media personality. She was known for her journey in the area of fitness than for her personal life and was one of the most popular personalities. She regrets that weighed over 220 pounds when she was 39 years old. Her motivation and consistency were a great turn in her life. She has around 500,000 followers on Facebook and over 600,000 on her Instagram. She was a Brazilian fitness influencer who gained a lot of attention for her remarkable weight loss journey. She died at her home located in Uberlândia, south of Brasilia.

There are not many details have been shared about her personal life and she kept much information about her childhood interests, her parents, siblings, and other things private. She has a good sense of humor that made her life more beautiful. She has shared multiple pictures of her weight-loss journey and her journey helped her to gather popularity. Many are expressing thier sadness for her demise and giving tributes. Social media is full of tributes for her and so many are supporting her family during this painful moment. The details of her funeral and obituary are not announced publicly and we will update you soon.