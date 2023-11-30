Headline

Who Was Aga Syed Hussain Al Mossavi? Prominent Religious Leader of Kargil Passed Away

18 mins ago
by Shivam Kumar

It is sad to share that the Prominent religious leader of Kargil named Aga Syed Hussain Al Mossavi is no more. He passed away at the age of 75 years and the news of his passing is making headlines on the news channel. He was a prominent religious leader and former Councillor of LAHDC Kargil whose name is gathering huge attention over the internet after his death and many are showing their curiosity to know more about his passing. Let us know some questions related to his passing such as what happened to him, the circumstances surrounding his death, the cause of his death, and also talk about the obituary arrangements.

Who Was Aga Syed Hussain Al Mossavi

According to the reports, his death news was officially announced and it is running on the top of the trends on the internet sites. He took his last breath on Tuesday 28 November 2023 at the District Hospital Kargil and he was 75 years old at the time of his passing. He died after a long battle with his brief illness at the hospital where he was admitted and getting treatment for his illness. His death news sent shockwaves to various religions and social organizations who were expressing their sorrows. Scroll down this page and continue your reading.

If we talk about his personal life then he kept his personal life secret and the details about his personal life are limited. Our sources have fetched some details that he was a prominent religious leader and former Councillor of LAHDC Kargil. It is reported that the National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah also shared his passing news and expressed sadness over the loss of an Islamic scholar. There are also two more names of other prominent religious leaders from Kargil are getting attention and they are Sheikh Muhammad Hussain Zakiri and Imam Jumma Kargil Sheikh Mussa Shariefi. Keep reading.

Social media is full of tributes for his loss and some popular personalities including various religious, social organisations and some political parties are expressing their condolences for his passing. Presently, no information has been shared related to his funeral and final rites arrangements. He made his contributions to society which cannot be forgotten. He died on 28 November 2023 at the age of 75, and he died after a long battle with his brief illness. Many Indian officers also shared their grief for his loss. We have shared all the available details above in this article. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles on the daily update.

