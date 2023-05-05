Who Was Agastya Chauhan? YouTuber Agastya Chauhan Dies in Bike Crash on Yamuna Expressway

We feel sad to share that a well-known and very famous YouTuber is no more between us. Agastya Chauhan was a very famous social media star. His unexpected death made everyone shock. It is very shocking news for everyone. His fans still not believing that Agastya Chauhan is no more between us. His death news is going viral on social media. His death news is in the eye of every news channel headline. This news is getting a lot of attention on the web. People are searching in huge quantities for him. What was the cause of his death? If you want to know in detail spread the full article till the end.

According to the sources, a very famous YouTuber Agastya Chauhan died in a road accident. He died when he was on the way to Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. He was known for riding his Kawasaki Ninja superbike. As per reports, he was hit by a road divider when he was riding his bike at a speed of 300Kmph. How a fast speed could make someone’s death cause. He is a YouTube star. He has a huge following on social media platforms. He died in a tragic bike crash. The accident took place near Yamuna Expressway.

Who Was Agastya Chauhan?

He was a Youtuber. He had 12 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel. He was just 25 years old. He was a very adventurous person. He was very passionate to ride a bike. He was from Dehradun. His unexpected demise made his fans and family shock. At just small age he left his family and career in a tragic bike accident. On that day he was going from Agra to Delhi. As per re[ports, on that day he lost his control while driving his bike and after that, he was hit by a road divider which made his cause of death. Their local people rushed to near Hospital but doctors declared him dead.

As reports released by the Tappal police department, his post-mortem is going on at the Kailash Hospital’s mortuary in Jewar, Greater Noida. Further, before his accident he was requesting his followers and friends to join Delhi’s event with him When he was going from Agra to Delhi. He talked with his friends 16 hours before his death. He got many injuries when he was hit by a road divisor and his helmet was also crashed in bad condition. This time his family, friends, and fans are in shock. This is a very tough time for his family. We always miss him. His unmemorable memories never be forgotten. May god give strength to his family during this tough time. May his soul rest in peace. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update on the same site.