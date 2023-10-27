Headline

Who Was Alana Paiva? Fitness Influencer Alana Paiva Dies at 21 in Motorbike Crash

8 hours ago
by Bhawna Yadav

Alana Paiva was a very well-known social media personality. Currently, her name is highlighted in the social media headlines after her sudden passing. The shocking news is coming that a very famous social media influencer and bodybuilder Alana Paiva recently passed away. She was mostly popular for her bodybuilding journey. The sudden passing of Alana Paiva sent shockwaves over the world. Her fans are shocked after hearing her passing news and wondering about her cause of death. This news is gaining a lot attention of the viewers on the web. Many questions have been raised after the passing of Alana Paiva. Let’s talk more about Alana Paiva and her cause of death.

Who Was Alana Paiva?

The social media personality who was popular for her bodybuilding passed away at the age of 21. In this report, we will give you the details of Alana Paiva, her cause of death, and funeral arrangements. Let’s take a look at her profile who was she Alana Paiva was a beloved native of Brazil. She was a famous bodybuilder and fitness influencer. Her cause of death is becoming a hot topic on the internet. The social media influencer Alana Paiva lost her life in a fatal accident. The accident is described as hit-and-run.

Further, the tragedy took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On the incident day, she was riding on her boyfriend’s motorbike. In this accident, the internet sensation Alana Paiva was badly injured. Imminently, she was rushed to a private hospital but after so many efforts she could not survive. The doctors declared her dead and left her fans shocked. She was active on various social media platforms such as Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube. Alana Paiva had more than 5,000 followers on her Instagram page while on her TikTok, she had gained more than 2, 500 followers. Scroll down the page.

The fatal accident happened on October 12, 2023, when she lost her life in a hit-and-run accident. The heartbreaking report was shared on October 25, 2023, through a  social media post. She was sitting in the passenger seat during the accident time. Their vehicle collided with a minibus driver. The minibus driver ran from the accident place after the accident. As per the eyewitness statement, the mini driver made an illegal turn on the incident which caused a fatal accident. Alana was with her partner Uilblim,43, who taking the treatment after the accident. At this time, it is unknown whether the driver is arrested or not. The funeral service details are unknown at this time. The investigation is still ongoing. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.

