Who Was Alieu K. Jammeh? Gambia’s High Commissioner Alieu K. Jammeh Passed Away

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and painful news with you that Alieu K. Jammeh Leone has passed away. He was a High Commissioner of the Gambia who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday. Recently his passing news has come on the internet many people are broken as no one thought that their favourite person will leave the world like this. Now people are inquisitive know about Alieu K. Jammeh Leone and how did he die. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Alieu K. Jammeh was a High Commissioner and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary at the Government of the Gambia. He worked as the Director of the University of the Gambia and the Directorate of Planning and Quality Assurance. He served from 2019 until 2021 as representative to Guinea-Bissau, where he bargained transport and trade agreements between The Gambia and Bissau. He was the first Gambian to present his letters of confidence to the President of Cote d’Ivoire.He was a very respected person who achieved huge success in his entire career. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Alieu K. Jammeh is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday, 11 May 2023 in Freetown. His demise news has been confirmed by The Gambia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Facebook. Since his passing news came on the internet many people are very saddened and now people must be inquisitive to know about his cause of death. Reportedly, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed by his family and friends. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Alieu was a very amazing person who achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be missed by his close ones. Currently, people are very curious to know about his funeral ceremony. But there is no information about it as it has been not disclosed yet if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Since his passing news went out many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on the social media platfroms.