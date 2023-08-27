Who Was Allisha Watts? Missing North Carolina Woman Allisha Watts Found Dead

The heart-wrenching news comes to know to the air. The remains of a missing North Carolina woman were found Thursday afternoon in her SUV. Her disappearance occurred from Charlotte on July 16. The area where Watts’ remains were found is about 70 miles east of Charlotte. Her SUV was found July 18 in North Carolina Anson County, parked at a state Department of Motor Vehicles location, and James Dunmore was inside the vehicle and unresponsive. He was immediately taken to the nearest hospital that day. He was the boyfriend of Allisha Watts. He was taken into custody and arrested on a murder charge after the death of Allisha Watts. Read the whole article carefully to get information from it.

James Dunmore was taken to Montgomery County Jail around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in handcuffs. Allisha Watts, 39, was last seen leaving the home where Dunmore lived in Charlotte's University City neighborhood on July 16. Watts was visiting a Charlotte residence when she was last seen on July 16, police had said. Her car was found in Anson County on July 18, two days after she was last seen with her boyfriend inside it. He appeared to have a suicide attempt but he was survived and taken to the nearest hospital. Her boyfriend Dunmore has a history of domestic violence and served time in prison for kidnapping.

Who Was Allisha Watts?

According to rumors A unidentified woman has filed a case of domestic violence protection order against Dunmore previously. She was found on 24 August, Thursday in Norman, a small town along the county border of Richmond and Montgomery. In the wake of the body's recovery, the Moore County Sheriff has announced that Watts' boyfriend has been charged with the murder. The people were shocked after her body recovered. Her Family and friends felt a deep pain in their hearts because of the heavy loss of precious life from this world.

James Dunmore and Allisha Watts had tickets to a comedy show at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte on the night she disappeared. He had a conviction of abduction, assault and battery, and stalking. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Watts was last seen departing from a residence in Charlotte in her black 2023 Mercedes Benz GLC 300, possibly headed toward her place of residence in Moore County. Two days later, authorities discovered her car in Anson County, approximately 60 miles away from her home, with her boyfriend, James Dunmore, found unresponsive inside the vehicle.